Sean "Diddy" Combs Remembers Kim Porter With Touching Video Tribute

Sean "Diddy" Combs is mourning the death of his ex Kim Porter.

On Monday, the rapper took to Twitter to remember his late loved one and share an old video of her dancing the night away.

"She loved to dance," the "I'll Be Missing You" star tweeted. "Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don't take it for granted. Let's go people!!!"

The tribute came shortly after the music artist honored Porter with a "homegoing celebration." Several of Porter's friends and loved ones, including Kimora Lee Simmons, attended the gathering to pay their respects.

This wasn't the first time Combs had spoken out about Porter's death. He posted another touching tribute over the weekend in which he described their connection as "more than soulmates."

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," he wrote alongside the clip. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love "

In addition, a source told E! News the recording artist was "heartbroken" over the news.