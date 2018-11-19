Mandy Moore Marries Taylor Goldsmith in Pink: See More Nontraditional Celeb Wedding Dresses

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 12:45 PM

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is married!

The This Is Us star tied the knot with Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday in an intimate ceremony at the couple's Los Angeles home. Celeb guests in attendance at the weekend nuptials included Minka KellyWilmer ValderramaMilo VentimigliaSterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz.

For her walk down the aisle, Moore chose a pretty pink dress with ruffles and flower detailing, rumored to be designed by Rodarte. In photos that have appeared online, posted and quickly deleted by Moore's glam squad, the actress can be seen with her hair down in loose curls under a pink veil.

Celebrities' Nontraditional Wedding Dresses

And Moore isn't the only celeb to go with a nontraditional wedding gown, remember back in 2012 when Jessica Biel tied the knot with Justin Timberlake in a gorgeous petal-pink gown designed by Giambattista Valli? Iconic!

Take a look at the gallery above to see more nontraditional celeb wedding dresses!

