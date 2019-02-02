The Real Reason People Wanted Maroon 5 to Walk Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who knew just saying yes to the Super Bowl Halftime Show could cause this much controversy?

As Janet Jackson can attest, the outrage from taking the field during the midway point of the biggest sporting event of the year usually doesn't come until after the performance is said and done—if it ever comes at all. But this year, before Maroon 5 and the NFL could even confirm that they'd be taking the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, there were already those who were demanding that the Adam Levine-fronted band pass up the opportunity.

At first, the decision seemed like quite a safe bet on the NFL's part. Levine's a seasoned pro who knows how to handle live TV thanks to his years on The Voice. The band has had a near-ubiquitous presence on the radio since their debut album dropped in 2002, leaving them with a wide stable of hits to perform for the masses. And we dare you to find a mom who doesn't love Levine. That woman just doesn't exist.

So, it seemed like Maroon 5 checked all the boxes, most importantly the one about no controversy. After all, the NFL's found itself in quite enough of that on its own over the last few years. But lo and behold, in the last few months, Levine and his bandmates, along with their confirmed guests Travis Scott and Big Boi, have found themselves on the wrong side of internet furor. Why? Allow us to explain.