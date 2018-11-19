Claire Holt Just Shared the Cutest Gender Reveal Video

It's a boy! But Claire Holt totally thought she was having a girl!

The expecting Originals alum took to Instagram on Monday to share a super cute gender reveal video featuring her husband Andrew Joblon. The video shows the couple and a young girl holding balloons as Holt counts, "1, 2, 3!" They then pop the balloon to reveal blue confetti, and the shocked look on their faces says it all: they had no idea!

"Gender Reveal PSA: If you are absolutely, positively certain you're having a girl, perhaps don't buy a lot of pink things and choose a name before you confirm," Holt wrote alongside the sweet video.