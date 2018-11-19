Elizabeth Smart Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 10:21 AM

Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart is now a mother of three. 

The activist for missing children has given birth to a baby girl. Smart announced the happy news via Instagram on Monday. 

"So happy to welcome Olivia to our family!" she wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her little one with her husband, Matthew Gilmour, by her side. 

The birth came nearly five months after Smart announced her pregnancy on social media.

"Pretty HUGE news!!!!!!" she wrote back in June, sharing a picture of her sonogram. "We're expecting baby #3 in November!!"

She and her spouse are also the proud parents to their 1-year-old son James and 3-year-old daughter Chloe, who both make frequent and adorable appearances on Smart's Instagram.

According to People, happy couple wed in 2012 in a beachfront ceremony in Hawaii.

Elizabeth first made headlines in 2002 when she was kidnapped from her home in at the age of 14. After she was rescued, she decided to become an activist for child safety.

 

Congratulations to the family of five!

