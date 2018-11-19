Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Racketeering and Firearms Charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

E! News has confirmed that the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, along with his recently fired manager, Kifano Jordan ("Shottie"), as well as Jensel Butler ("Ish"), and Faheem Walter ("Crippy") are in federal custody and have all been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges. A law enforcement source tells E! News that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.

The NYPD also confirms to E! News, "He (Tekashi 6ix9ine) was arrested on Nov. 18 at 2000 hours. He will be arraigned today in the Southern District of New York."

It was just revealed last week that Tekashi had fired his team and that he currently has no management.

This arrest comes just one month after Tekashi appeared in a New York City courthouse, where he was sentenced to four years probation in a child sex case.