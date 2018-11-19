Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Racketeering and Firearms Charges

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 9:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tekashi 69, 6ix9ine

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

E! News has confirmed that the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, along with his recently fired manager, Kifano Jordan ("Shottie"), as well as Jensel Butler ("Ish"), and Faheem Walter ("Crippy") are in federal custody and have all been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges. A law enforcement source tells E! News that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.

The NYPD also confirms to E! News, "He (Tekashi 6ix9ine) was arrested on Nov. 18 at 2000 hours. He will be arraigned today in the Southern District of New York."

It was just revealed last week that Tekashi had fired his team and that he currently has no management.

This arrest comes just one month after Tekashi appeared in a New York City courthouse, where he was sentenced to four years probation in a child sex case. 

Read

Kanye West Bolts Amid Gunfire at Tekashi 6ix9ine's Music Video Shoot

E! News confirmed in October that a judge ordered the rapper to serve four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service for violating the terms of a plea agreement stemming from his 2015 arrest for the use of a child in a sexual performance.

Tekashi is not required to register as a sex offender, but was told that he must refrain from gang affiliation and the posting or reposting of online sexually explicit or violent images of women or children. He previously pled guilty after online videos surfaced of him sexually engaging with an underage girl in Oct. 2015. At the time of the incident, Tekashi 6ix9ine was 18 while the victim was 13.

Read

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Case

Earlier this month, shots were fired on the set of Tekashi and Kanye West's upcoming music video in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of shots fired around 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 8 in a Beverly Hills neighborhood. According to police, there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing, but they could not confirm the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Tekashi's debut studio album, Dummy Boy, is set to drop on Nov. 23.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Legal , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Watts, Trial

Chris Watts Sentenced to Life in Prison in Triple Murder Case

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Nasty Game of Telephone Comes to an End?

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Break Up 10 Months After Engagement

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Why the 2019 White House Correspondents' Dinner Won't Have a Comic

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Team Up to Roast Hugh Jackman

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Let Tristan Thompson Be There for True's Birth

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

From a Record Player to a Dog Raincoat: See Priyanka Chopra's $14,000 Wedding Registry Guide

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.