From a Record Player to a Dog Raincoat: See Priyanka Chopra's $14,000 Wedding Registry Guide

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 9:01 AM
As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gear up to become wife and husband, they also need to prepare for all the presents.
As is traditionally the case for any bride and groom, wedding registries help guests figure out what exactly they can gift the couple in celebration of their impending nuptials—and simultaneously stock up their new home.
With her own vows just around the corner, Chopra teamed up with Amazon to build a wedding registry guide with $14,131.86 worth of her favorite gift ideas.
"I'm very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I've selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours," she said in a statement. "I am also so happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, an organization that I hold close to my heart"!"
With sections for bed and bath, home essentials, hosting and cooking, the guide leaves no homeware stone unturned. Standard kitchen items like a $63 Cuisinart food processor and $500 Vitamix blender made Chopra's list as did dinner plates and flatware.
Since there are plenty of famous friends between the two stars, there will be no shortage of entertaining at the Chopra-Jonas house. With a $157 bar cart, $65 pearl champagne saucers and a $104 cocktail shaker among the hosting selections, it sounds like they have all the items in mind for a good time.
But, as anyone in Hollywood understands, home can sometimes be on the road. Fortunately, Chopra is prepared for their constant travel. With $539 Tumi luggage, a $160 Marc Jacobs backpack and a $22 "Wifey" eye mask, this new Mrs. will be jetting off in style.
Of course, registries don't have to be all about the necessities. Chopra had some fun with her guide by including items like a $150 record player (we bet there will be music always playing in this house), as well as rollerblades and a snowboard to name a few.
If a furry friend is also joining the family, the Quantico alum has a few treats for them, too, including a $782 GPS pet tracker and a $50 dog raincoat—so they're prepared for all the happy tears on the wedding day.
For Chopra's full Amazon wedding registry guide, check it out here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?