Surprise! Jessica Chastain Welcomed a Baby Girl 7 Months Ago

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 8:36 AM

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, are now the proud parents to a baby girl.

E! News can confirm the couple welcomed the new family member via surrogate on Apr. 4, 2018. The bundle of joy, named Giulietta Chastain Passi, was born in L.A.

Photos of Chastain carrying their daughter in a baby carrier while walking with her husband in New York City this week were posted online on Saturday.

Last month, the notoriously private actress was also photographed pushing a stroller around the New York City set of her upcoming movie Eve. She wore a pair of blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black coat, as well as a chic pair of black sunglasses. Giulietta was hidden from view by a light blanket and the stroller cover. 

This is the first child for Chastain and Moncler executive, who've been together for six years now. The happy news comes about four months after the pair celebrated their fairy tale wedding last June.

Chastain has not commented on the birth of her child.

2018 Celebrity Babies

Last year, the actress wed the fashion exec in Italy at the Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera, the groom's family-owned estate in the Italian city of Treviso. For their Italian nuptials, the bride wore a beautiful lace gown and a veil, with her scarlett tresses pulled back. The wedding was attended by stars Anne Hathawayand Emily Blunt

Chastain previously dated writer and director Ned Benson, who wrote and directed the film The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which she actually starred in. At the time the film was made, she and Benson had already split, but Jessica still desired to create the story they collaborated on. "We broke up right before the beginning of 2011," she explained to Vulture in 2014. "And then the beautiful thing was just—it's still love, it's just sometimes love changes, but it doesn't diminish."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

