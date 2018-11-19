Taylor Swift Takes on Spotify (Again!) as She Shares Major Music News

(The singer removed her music from Spotify in 2014, but returned to the streaming service in 2017—on a date that coincidentally coincided with the release of Katy Perry's Witness.)

Swift extended her "heartfelt thanks" to Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta "for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of." Swift, who transitioned from country to pop music in 2014, added, "I'm extremely grateful to get to do what I love, especially with the people I've been fortunate enough to work with. The best thing I've been lucky enough to receive is the dedication, trust and loyalty of the fans who have cared about the words and melodies I've written. my biggest goal moving forward is to make you proud. I'm so excited. I can't wait to show you what I'm making next."

In a statement, Grainge said, "Few artists in history approach Taylor Swift's combination of massive global hits and creative brilliance. She is so multi-talented, she can achieve anything. I have such enormous respect for Taylor, in particular for her use of her hard-earned influence to promote positive change. Because of her commitment to her fellow artists, not only did she want to partner with a company that understood her creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on her behalf, she also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with hers. With these shared beliefs, there is so much we can accomplish together, and all of us at UMG are enormously proud to be embarking on the next chapter of her career alongside her." Lipman, who is the founder and CEO of Republic Records, added, "Taylor has not only captured the imagination of an entire generation, but has also redefined the paradigm of the modern music industry. Her commitment to songwriting and performing has earned her the respect of her peers and millions of adoring fans around the world. I can only imagine what Taylor is capable of achieving in the years to come, both culturally and creatively. I'm beyond thrilled to create an alliance with Republic Records and the incomparable Taylor Swift."

Swift has not revealed when she will released her next album.

