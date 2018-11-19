Kim Porter's Famous Friends Honor Her Life at Celebration Ceremony

She continued, "To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you. This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke. They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your ass outside!' But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come. Every room I walk into now I think, 'ok, I will just go and get Kim.' But I see that I cannot."

Porter's untimely death struck many dear friends, including Simmons. "This is all too close and too sad. Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we've stayed close always. We are so alike in so many ways, we shared clothes, food, attitudes, friends, enemies, the greatest happinesses and the worst sadnesses. We've been married, given birth, raised families, gotten divorced, experienced death and everything in between-together. You are a great mama. Between us we have 8 kids who are all cousins. We are, and will always be-a family," she concluded. "I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all. What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey. We will never stop crying for you."