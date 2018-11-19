Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain Almost Starred in True Blood

Can you hear Benedict Cumberbatch perfecting a Southern drawl and hissing, "Sookie"? It almost happened.

Cumberbatch was up for the part of Bill Compton on HBO's fan-favorite True Blood, series creator Alan Ball revealed. "I read Benedict Cumberbatch. He came and read for Bill," Ball said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Jessica Chastain read for Sookie. Jennifer Lawrence read for, in season three there's this werepanther girl, and she was great."

According to THR, Ball wanted to cast Lawrence, who went on to win an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, but because of her age, 17, and the role, she was supposed to play Jason Stackhouse's (Ryan Kwanten) girlfriend, he had to go another direction.