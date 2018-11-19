Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Married: See Their Cutest Pics

Mandy Moore is married!

The 34-year-old This Is Us actress and singer wed Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Sunday in front of family and friends in Los Angeles.

This marks Moore's second marriage; she finalized a divorce from musician Ryan Adams, 44, in 2016. A year prior, while they were separated, she met Goldsmith. The two got engaged in 2017.

"He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," Moore told Glamour in a recent interview. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."