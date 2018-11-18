EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Mandy Moore's Private Wedding Ceremony to Musician Taylor Goldsmith

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 8:04 PM

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a bride!

E! News can confirm that the This Is Us star married Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in front of family and close friends Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

A source told E! News that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening."

The private wedding ceremony comes after Mandy hinted to E! News that her ceremony wouldn't be an over-the-top affair. It seemed like a very convivial gathering. The source added, "There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people." 

According to the insider, the look of the wedding was "very boho," which included "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."

After the nuptials, guests then traveled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Some attendees include Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

Photos

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Cutest Pictures

According to another insider, there was a plethora of culinary options at the reception. The source said there was no formal dinner, but there were a "number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more." The catering was all provided by Room Forty. 

Like many weddings, guests could also enjoy lots of drinks provided by Pharmacy, which involved "a whiskey station and lots of wine." 

So what about the cake? Well, Mandy and Taylor went with something a bit more "non-traditional." The insider said, "They'll have 12 different kinds of cake for people to try." Yum!

The groom himself also took a moment away from the dance floor to perform at the reception, along with Jackson Brown, Jonathan Rice, Blake Mills and Lenny Goldsmith.

The Tangled star has hinted that her wedding would be something very under-the-radar and low key. "It's not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn't going to require as much planning or at least that's what I'm telling myself," she previously told E! News. "I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn't like all the attention focused on them so I've already done my girls weekend."

Mandy continued, "It was sort of a birthday/bachelorette girls weekend all rolled into one and that was fabulous and fantastic so now I sort of feel like it could happen at a moment's notice. Maybe I won't even tell people and they'll just show up at the house and it will just unfold."

Back in September 2017, Taylor proposed to the This Is Us star after dating for more than two years. Since then, the actress has been able to celebrate with her close friends on multiple occasions including an unforgettable road trip.

Minka Kelly and This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson were just some of the ladies who traveled from Los Angeles to Ventana Big Sur.

"We lived our best lives and I'm left blown away by my friends and our good fortune to be able to share these moments together," Mandy shared on Instagram.

As for any talks of expanding her family, let's just say her experience of playing a mom on NBC's hit show has certainly opened her eyes to more possibilities. 

"The chapters have sort of lined up pretty perfectly," she previously told reporters at a TCA panel. "It's certainly good practice because I want to be a mom one day. Working with babies and kids and everything in between."

For now, we'll simply say congratulations and here's to many years of happiness as husband and wife. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

