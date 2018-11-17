This Is How to Correctly Pronounce Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's Daughter's Name

Gabrielle Union wants to make sure you pronounce her daughter's name correctly.

Union and her husband Dwayne Wade revealed their new baby's name on Thursday, who was born on Nov 7. via surrogate: Kaavia James Union Wade. Since welcoming Kaavia into the Wade family, the parents simply could not be happier.

On Saturday, the Being Mary Jane star posted a photo of herself holding her baby and looking extremely elated. "Just greazzzy and happy. That is all," she captioned it. She continued to explain that Kaavia (who already has her own Instagram account) is "pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James."

According to her caption, baby Kaavia already has "102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters."

When she and Wade first revealed Kaavia's name, Union explained why she had two middle names. "We wanted my family represented in her name. My godfather is my uncle James Glass. She is named after him.. and then Union...thats... ya know...me," she said on Instagram last week.