Kanye West Donates $150,000 to Family of Chicago Security Guard Killed By Police

Kanye West has donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, a black security guard who was shot dead by a white policeman last weekend at a bar just outside of the rapper's hometown of Chicago.

The 26-year-old was apprehending a suspected gunman at the venue, where he worked, when the officer opened fire at him, according to a federal lawsuit filed by his mother, Beatrice Roberson. The shooting was the latest in a series of cases that have involved cops killing black men under questionable circumstances, which have in recent years fueled nationwide debates about racial injustice and police brutality.

On Friday, West donated $15,000 10 times to a GoFundMe page Roberson's family created earlier this week, fulfilling 100 percent of its $150,000 goal. The sum of the donations has since doubled.