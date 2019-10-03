Barack and Michelle Obama's Love Story Isn't What You Thought It Was—It's Even Better

Becoming parents was one of the life changes that prompted a trip to counseling.

"Marriage counseling for us was one of those ways where we learned how to talk out our differences," Michelle Obama told Robin Roberts. "I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there's something wrong with them. And I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it."

Once her husband became president, she recalled in Becoming, "Barack was now surrounded by people whose job was to treat him like a precious gem. It sometimes felt like a throwback to some lost era, when a household revolved solely around the man's needs, and it was the opposite of what I wanted our daughters to think was normal."

Meanwhile, though Obama's presidential ambitions apparently came off loud and clear to every woman he came into contact with in the 1980s, Michelle maintained she wasn't clued in during their courtship.

Her brother Craig, however, told Liza Mundy that Barack told him at a party early on that he wanted to run for the U.S. Senate and maybe even for president one day.

"He probably should have said: 'Don't tell Michelle!'" Michelle told Mundy in 2007. But Craig Robinson told Vanity Fair that his sister "knew what she was getting into."

Their father worked for the city of Chicago most of his life and had been a Democratic precinct captain, which gave his daughter a preview of how political politics can get. Fraser Robinson didn't enjoy the cronyism, either.

"I didn't much appreciate politicians and therefore didn't relish the idea of my husband becoming one," Obama wrote in her book. But, she ultimately concluded, "If Barack believed he could do something in politics, who was I to get in his way?"