The Details of Chris Watts' Triple Murder Case Are Even Crazier Than You Realized

Admittedly, Chris Watts wasn't looking all that great, already.

In an effort to avoid the death sentence, he had pled guilty on Nov. 6, 2018 to killing his pregnant 34-year-old wife Shanann Watts, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, not quite three months earlier. And the five life sentences that would be handed down weeks later (plus additional time for the murder of his unborn son and three counts of tampering with a dead body) were all but a certainty.

Since the revelation that the Colorado father who had pleaded with cameras for the safe return of his family, calling it "a nightmare that I just can't wake up from," was actually the person responsible for their lifeless bodies ending up on a remote mine field there was no shortage of people willing to speak out about his character and the problems he and Shanann had faced in their six-year marriage.

But none proved more damaging than his former mistress, who broke her silence in a November interview with The Denver Post. "He's a liar," asserted Nichol Kessinger. "He lied about everything."