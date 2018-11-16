Demi Lovato Inches Back to a Normal Life After Quality Girl Time With Friends

P&P / MEGA
Everybody needs a little girl time every once in a while.
As Demi Lovato continues her post-rehab recovery, the pop superstar has been stepping out and trying to get back to a normal life. Well, just with a few more photographers than the average Joe.
Thursday night was no exception as the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was spotted hanging out with friends in the Los Angeles area.
In photos obtained exclusively by E! News, Demi sported black denim jeans, white sneakers and a gray T-shirt for her evening out. In fact, Demi was seen laughing and chatting away with some gal pals.
And as any 26-year-old does, Demi couldn't help but check her phone. After all, she recently posted on Instagram Stories that she got a few new digits.
While Demi has been keeping a low-profile on social media, fans will be happy to hear that the Grammy nominee is very focused on her health as she continues to work on her sobriety.
"She's been working out with a trainer several days per week, eating right, and truly has a whole different mindset," a source shared with E! News. "She has been following all of the steps and guidelines put in place by her specialists."
Our insider explained that Demi has been spending a lot of time with her mom. She also has mandatory check-ins with doctors.
As for her recent spottings with designer Henri Alexander Levy, we're told the pair is not dating. Instead, he's simply helping her through recovery and serving as a "sober companion."
"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henri is good energy for her," a source shared. "They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health."
In regards to her family, they are proud of how much she has accomplished since completing three months of treatment in a rehab facility. They are also hopeful for a positive future.
"She's happy. She's healthy. She's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs," Dianna de la Garza shared with Newsmax TV. "That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."
