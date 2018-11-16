Stan Lee Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Four Days After His Death

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stan Lee's family honored his wishes by forgoing plans of a public memorial. 

The Marvel Comics mogul, who died Monday at the age of 95, was honored in a private funeral service, his company POW! Entertainment announced in a statement. 

"As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan's honor," the statement read. "Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continued to be with them." 

Instead, fans looking to remember Lee have the opportunity to do so by visiting therealstanlee.com, where POW! Entertainment has created a "tribute wall" where friends, colleagues and longtime followers of the comic book icon can share messages. A larger tribute is also in the works, the company announced, and more information is set to be shared in "the days to come." 

Photos

Marvel Stars React to Stan Lee's Death

Stan Lee

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

"The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task," the statement said.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, who died in July 2017. They had two surviving daughters, Joan and Jan Lee

Lee's longtime publicist confirmed his death in a statement to E! News, which read, "Stan Lee was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten. He brought joy to so many, the world has lost a true legend," Miller said. "I feel honored to have worked with him for so many years and witnessed the magic of his charisma and creative genius, may he rest in peace."

In the days since his passing, countless actors and filmmakers who worked with Lee shared heartfelt condolences and memories of the late icon. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stan Lee , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Porter

Kim Porter's Cause of Death Under ''Additional Investigation'' as Autopsy Is Completed

5 Celebs Who Got New Haircuts After Their Breakups

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

The Life-Size 2 Remix of Tyra Banks' "Be a Star" Is Here and Yes, You Need to Watch It

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist's Tip for Dry Hair Will Cost You Nothing

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Never-Ending Custody Battle

Prince William Proposed to Kate Middleton 8 Years Ago Today

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.