Stan Lee Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Four Days After His Death

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 3:46 PM
Stan Lee's family honored his wishes by forgoing plans of a public memorial.
The Marvel Comics mogul, who died Monday at the age of 95, was honored in a private funeral service, his company POW! Entertainment announced in a statement.
"As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan's honor," the statement read. "Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continued to be with them."
Instead, fans looking to remember Lee have the opportunity to do so by visiting therealstanlee.com, where POW! Entertainment has created a "tribute wall" where friends, colleagues and longtime followers of the comic book icon can share messages. A larger tribute is also in the works, the company announced, and more information is set to be shared in "the days to come."
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
"The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task," the statement said.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, who died in July 2017. They had two surviving daughters, Joan and Jan Lee.
Lee's longtime publicist confirmed his death in a statement to E! News, which read, "Stan Lee was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten. He brought joy to so many, the world has lost a true legend," Miller said. "I feel honored to have worked with him for so many years and witnessed the magic of his charisma and creative genius, may he rest in peace."
In the days since his passing, countless actors and filmmakers who worked with Lee shared heartfelt condolences and memories of the late icon.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?