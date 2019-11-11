15 Early Black Friday Sale Items We’re Adding to Our Shopping Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

OK, so maybe you're not technically hitting the mall, but there are tons of online early Black Friday sales happening now.

Maybe you're in the market for a stylish cardigan or cozy throw blanket to make the season bright? We can't say no to a Halogen cardigan (we love the rust color one best) from $200 marked down to $130 or B.P. fleece blankets from $100 marked down to $50. Or maybe you'd rather spend your paycheck on some new modern home decor? From art deco side tables to floor lamps and the latest on-trend throw pillow, we got you. Don't even get us started on a few great electronic deals you can get in on.

Our point: Don't wait for Black Friday to roll around. Start shopping and saving now!

Here are 15 of our favorites below.