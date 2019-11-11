15 Early Black Friday Sale Items We’re Adding to Our Shopping Bag

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 5:00 AM
Stocksy
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
OK, so maybe you're not technically hitting the mall, but there are tons of online early Black Friday sales happening now.
Maybe you're in the market for a stylish cardigan or cozy throw blanket to make the season bright? We can't say no to a Halogen cardigan (we love the rust color one best) from $200 marked down to $130 or B.P. fleece blankets from $100 marked down to $50. Or maybe you'd rather spend your paycheck on some new modern home decor? From art deco side tables to floor lamps and the latest on-trend throw pillow, we got you. Don't even get us started on a few great electronic deals you can get in on.
Our point: Don't wait for Black Friday to roll around. Start shopping and saving now!
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
As the weather cools, wool and cashmere come calling, so indulge in the cozy comfort (and handy pockets) of this cardigan, knit long for maximum luxuriating. Available in a variety of colors.
Subtle Western-inspired overlays the front of these cute lil' dogies of a boot style with a pointy toe. Available in a multitude of colors.
Keep your home clean and sleek with this Hoover power scrubbing carpet cleaner.
Works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browning and warmer, this all-in-one kitchen item will be perfect for the chef in your life!
This heathered stretch-jersey PJ set will help send you off to dreamland in classic, cute and cozy style.
Bold blooms with paisley inspiration define this beautiful boho shower curtain cut from pure slub cotton.
This futuristic 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.
The powerful NutriBullet by Magic Bullet crushes ice and blends tough ingredients with ease for delicious, healthy blended drinks and more.
This lightweight version of a classic Hunter rain boot retains all the style and waterproof practicality of the original, in a streamlined, updated silhouette. Available in a variety of colors.
This soft and cozy high-pile-fleece bedroll comes with an attached pillow for a comfortable sleep whether you're glamping or hosting overnight guests.
Set in an artfully striated vessel, this paraffin-blend candle adds fresh scent and a hint of shine to any room.
Plush texture makes this round pillow a fanciful addition to your home décor.
Sized to slip effortlessly beside any sofa or armchair, this slim metal-framed table features a rich, smooth white marble slab at perfect cocktail height.
A marbled base and tall, tapered metal cone lend minimalist elegance to this modern floor lamp.
A limited-edition set filled with full-size makeup bestsellers for defined eyes and lashes, illuminated skin and nourished lips.
Check out best Black Friday toy deals and the best gifts for the super busy at E!.
-Originally published Nov. 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m. PT
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?