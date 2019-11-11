15 Early Black Friday Sale Items We’re Adding to Our Shopping Bag

by Taylor Stephan & Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 5:00 AM

OK, so maybe you're not technically hitting the mall, but there are tons of online early Black Friday sales happening now.

Maybe you're in the market for a stylish cardigan or cozy throw blanket to make the season bright? We can't say no to a Halogen cardigan (we love the rust color one best) from $200 marked down to $130 or B.P. fleece blankets from $100 marked down to $50. Or maybe you'd rather spend your paycheck on some new modern home decor? From art deco side tables to floor lamps and the latest on-trend throw pillow, we got you. Don't even get us started on a few great electronic deals you can get in on. 

Our point: Don't wait for Black Friday to roll around. Start shopping and saving now!

Here are 15 of our favorites below.

Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan

As the weather cools, wool and cashmere come calling, so indulge in the cozy comfort (and handy pockets) of this cardigan, knit long for maximum luxuriating. Available in a variety of colors.

$200
$130 Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Winona Bootie

Subtle Western-inspired overlays the front of these cute lil' dogies of a boot style with a pointy toe. Available in a multitude of colors.

$170
$100 Nordstrom
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

Keep your home clean and sleek with this Hoover power scrubbing carpet cleaner.

$219
$100 Amazon
Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

Works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browning and warmer, this all-in-one kitchen item will be perfect for the chef in your life!

$100
$65 Walmart
UGG Lenon Jersey Pajamas

This heathered stretch-jersey PJ set will help send you off to dreamland in classic, cute and cozy style.

$90
$65 Nordstrom
Anthropologie Inka Shower Curtain

Bold blooms with paisley inspiration define this beautiful boho shower curtain cut from pure slub cotton.

 

$98
$78 Nordstrom
iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum

This futuristic 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

$264
$244 Amazon
Nutribullet

The powerful NutriBullet by Magic Bullet crushes ice and blends tough ingredients with ease for delicious, healthy blended drinks and more.

$150
$80 Bloomingdale's
HUNTER Original Play Tall Waterproof Rain Boot

This lightweight version of a classic Hunter rain boot retains all the style and waterproof practicality of the original, in a streamlined, updated silhouette. Available in a variety of colors

$110
$70 Nordstrom
B.P. High Pile Fleece Slumber Bag

This soft and cozy high-pile-fleece bedroll comes with an attached pillow for a comfortable sleep whether you're glamping or hosting overnight guests.

$100
$50 Nordstrom
Anthropologie Stella Jar Candle

Set in an artfully striated vessel, this paraffin-blend candle adds fresh scent and a hint of shine to any room.

$30
$18 Nordstrom
Feather Plush Pillow NORDSTROM AT HOME

Plush texture makes this round pillow a fanciful addition to your home décor.

$40
$20 Nordstrom
Echelon Sofa Hugger Table REGINA ANDREW DESIGN

Sized to slip effortlessly beside any sofa or armchair, this slim metal-framed table features a rich, smooth white marble slab at perfect cocktail height.

$597
$498 Nordstrom
Surya Home Ellison Floor Lamp

A marbled base and tall, tapered metal cone lend minimalist elegance to this modern floor lamp.

$750
$650 Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Away We Glow Set

A limited-edition set filled with full-size makeup bestsellers for defined eyes and lashes, illuminated skin and nourished lips.

$99
$84 Nordstrom

-Originally published Nov. 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m. PT

