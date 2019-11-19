5 Fashion Brands Having Pre-Black Friday Sales Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 3:30 AM
If you like to save money, you're already gearing up for Black Friday.
It feels like with every passing year there are more and more amazing deals, but we're not complaining one bit. Not to overwhelm you, but there's such a thing as pre-Black Friday sales and if you ask us, you should definitely be paying attention. We did a little digging (because that's what we do) and it turns out some of your favorite fashion destinations are already offering major deals as we speak. So if you can't wait 'til next week and you want to warm up your shopping muscles, keep scrolling!
The cool girl's online destination has long been a place we go for stellar gift giving. And since they're currently offering up to 50% off right now, you might as well give yourself the gift of fall fashion. Don't you agree?
Simple and sleek, this asymmetrical dress turns a classic, formfitting style into a one-of-a-kind essential.
Brave the winter elements in style with these platform, stacked heel booties.
This fab bag features a removable chain strap and metal feet. Also available in tomato red.
Nordstrom sale items are up to 70% off right now. Shop more of our Nordstrom Black Friday Sale picks!
This sleek snake-print trench ties at the waist to cinch your flattering, on-trend day-to-night look.
Waterproof suede upgrades a classic bootie, updated with a trend-right wedge and razored traction sole. Also available in black.
A slouchy turtleneck adds contemporary-chic vibes to this textured rib-knit sweater. Also available in brown.
An extra 25% off sale items? It's happening for a limited time, so don't sit on it. (Extra discount reflected in cart.)
Keep winter chills at bay and wrap yourself up in this top-rated feminine kimono sweater.
A stylish jacket is the centerpiece of any cold-weather wardrobe. Here, an asymmetrical button front gives a timeless silhouette a contemporary twist.
This off-the-shoulder sweater is both cozy and sophisticated. Also available in dark turquoise, ivory, black, dark yellow, medium orange and medium pink.
If being the trendiest girl in the room is totally your vibe, you should know that you can get up to 60% off night-out clothes.
The cutout back detail adds some sexy to this sophisticated bodycon dress.
The oversized wrap front blazer features padded shoulders and fabric covered button fastening, and the trouser are an on-trend wide leg.
This classic coat will become your go-to all winter long.
We go to H&M to restock the staples so when we found out you can get up to 60% off new sale styles, we thought we'd share.
Be holiday party ready in this girly lace dress. Also available in mint green
Also available in black, black/floral and yellow/floral.
This thick twill and wool coat features notched lapels, front pockets, concealed snap fasteners and a tie belt at waist. Also available in black.
