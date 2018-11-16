A Legendary Christmas Adds Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and More Special Guests

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are throwing one big holiday party and you're invited—and so are some very famous faces.

E! News can exclusively reveal guest joining Legend and Teigen for A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy include Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Good Girls star Retta and Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Awkwafina. Can the guest list get any bigger? Of course it can! The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will also appear. Legend will join the trio for season 16 of The Voice in the spring of 2019.