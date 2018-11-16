Lisa Vanderpump Walks Her First Red Carpet Since News of RHOBH Exit

Lisa Vanderpump hosted her third annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on Thursday and walked her first red carpet since news of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit broke.

The reality star wore a stunning black cape and gown that featured a touch of her signature color pink. She then accessorized her look with bright pink nails and a matching purse.

Several of her fellow Bravoleberties came out to show their support, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Gretchen Rossi and Shahs of Sunset celeb Mercedes Javid.

On Wednesday, E! News exclusively reported that Vanderpump would be leaving the show after season nine.

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

Another source told E! News the reality star has "only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of the filming season" and that she's been "absent the remainder of the time." The insider added that her interactions with the other women on the show have been "negative."