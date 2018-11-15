EXCLUSIVE!

Cardi B Reveals the Surprising Ways Offset Gets Her to Relax and Unwind

Thu., Nov. 15, 2018

Cardi B is learning to practice self-care, and it's all thanks to her hubby Offset.

At her Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch party, the rapper dished on how her husband is helping her to relax and unwind, especially as a new working mom. "It's really hard for me to disconnect, but you know, my husband he was just like, 'You know what? You need to go, you need a vacation'," she shared with E! News' Erin Lim. "So he actually flew me out to the Dominican Republic and he took away my phone."

So during their island getaway, the star was only allowed to post to Instagram and as soon as she was done, it was back to relaxation. 

And surprisingly enough, the fierce and independent artist doesn't mind when he chastises her for working too hard or going on rants on Instagram. She joked that in response she just tells him: "Sorry, dad."

"I swear to God he is like a dad," she shared.

Jokes aside, Cardi knows she is lucky to have a caring husband and father in her life, especially as she deals with the stress of work and being a mom. 

During the interview, Cardi revealed how "overwhelmed" she was after returning to work just months after giving birth. "My body actually shut down from all the work and I've been very overwhelmed cause I was trying to lose weight in the beginning and then now I'm trying to gain the weight," she explained. "It's been so hard to gain the weight back because my appetite has been so down and it's just so much, but the work at least is getting done."

And at the Fashion Nova party, fans got a sneak peek at Cardi's glam line, which sold out in just minutes. She said she took inspiration from things like Chanel, in the hopes of making women who wear her clothes "feel expensive."

To buy her apparel, check it out on fashionnova.com

