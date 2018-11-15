Inside Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs' Tumultuous Relationship: Love, Dramatic Splits and 4 Kids Who Kept Them Close

When Kim Porter left Sean "Diddy" Combs for good, she did so in grand fashion.

Not wanting to put up with his straying ways for one more minute, she waited until he was out of town to move out—and she took everything with her, from the nursery furniture to the cars. Needless to say, the kids went with her, too.

The model and actress insisted afterward to Essence that "there was no other way" to do it. "You think he would have let me walk out the door? He wouldn't have wanted me to go."

Moreover, "I wanted to be dramatic. I wanted him to know I wasn't breaking up with him for two weeks-or maybe leaving for two days. If I pack up everything—twins and all—it means I'm out! Puffy's an action person, not a talk person. So I had to have an action. Telling him, 'Babe, I'm leaving' was not gonna do it."

It was 2007 and they did have a lot of history between them.