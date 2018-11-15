The One Thing Sarah Paulson Stole From the American Horror Story: Apocalypse Set Will Warm Your Heart

Sarah Paulson has a soft spot in her heart for a certain witch. The American Horror Story: Apocalypse star and director took to Instagram to reveal the one item she took home from the FX series. No, it wasn't anything having to do with one of her three directors, nor did it relate to her time in the director's chair. Warning, AHS: Apocalypse finale spoilers follow!

The end of AHS: Apocalypse featured the AHS: Coven witches, led by Paulson's Cordelia Goode, successful at resetting the clock. Mallory (Billie Lourd) went back in time and killed Michael (Cody Fern) during his weakened state while he still lived with Constance (Jessica Lange). This undid the nuclear apocalypse that took place in the first episode. And because there was no apocalypse, Cordelia never got desperate enough to bring Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) back to life. So, Myrtle's death, which occurred at the end of American Horror Story: Coven, stayed in place.