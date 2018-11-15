Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Her Big Sean Tattoo Amid Split Speculation

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Big Sean, Jhene Aiko

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

In the words of Jhene Aiko, "NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!"

Fans have been paying close attention to the 30-year-old songstress and her famous beau Big Sean's relationship status all year, particularly after a report surfaced alleging the rapper and Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger had allegedly "cozied up" at an Oscars after-party back in March. 

However, he and Aiko, who started dating in 2016, both shot down the claims publicly. "Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she rebuffed on Twitter at the time. Then, in May, Aiko shared a snap of herself with her tattoo artist at work on her back, writing, "Realizing ALL things are temporary, I rejoice in this moment."

The image sent fans into a panic as some thought she was covering up the tattoo of Sean's face she unforgettably got on her arm

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

"She's clearly tattooing my back," the singer retorted on social media. "I'm actually covering my moon phases and the rising sun on my back." As for why they were also unfollowing each other, she explained, "And sometimes you don't want to follow ur boyfriend/girlfriend on social media.. if it weren't for u crazy blogs and ur speculation I would follow and unfollow him twice a day, everyday... [it's] not that serious... I see him enough in real life and on my arm."

However, that arm looked different when she stepped out recently, not with Sean's face emblazoned on her tricep, but a dragon covering her upper arm and back. The Shade Room called the star out on the new ink, asking, "What's up you with you and #BigSean sis...Where's that tattoo."

Once again, she had the answers. "Don't let this distract you from the fact that i also covered my buddha and Bible verse... but still love and respect Buddha AND Jesus lol. have a good day, kids," Aiko wrote back in the comments. 

She further commented on the claims on Twitter, writing, "I covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!...and im STILL adding more cuz... f--k yeah pain."

When a fan pointed out that she specifically covered up his face, the songstress added, "It didnt match with the dragon sis."

Big Sean has not publicly commented so far. As for the reignited split speculation, your guess is as good as ours. 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Tattoos , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Bless! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Launch New Collab on Black Friday

Michelle Obama, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Hilarious Story of How Michelle Obama Tried to Escape the White House

Amy Schumer, Hospital

Pregnant Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Severe Nausea Amid Second Trimester

Ex on the Beach Season 2

Farrah Abraham's Return to MTV Includes Lots of Other Reality Stars and Looks Messy as Hell

True Thompson's Cutest Moments

Cardi B

Cardi B Is "Depressed" She Lost Too Much Weight After Giving Birth

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Reflects on Her Emotional Journey 1 Year After Hysterectomy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.