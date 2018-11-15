Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Her Big Sean Tattoo Amid Split Speculation

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 12:46 PM
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
In the words of Jhene Aiko, "NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!"
Fans have been paying close attention to the 30-year-old songstress and her famous beau Big Sean's relationship status all year, particularly after a report surfaced alleging the rapper and Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger had allegedly "cozied up" at an Oscars after-party back in March.
However, he and Aiko, who started dating in 2016, both shot down the claims publicly. "Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she rebuffed on Twitter at the time. Then, in May, Aiko shared a snap of herself with her tattoo artist at work on her back, writing, "Realizing ALL things are temporary, I rejoice in this moment."
The image sent fans into a panic as some thought she was covering up the tattoo of Sean's face she unforgettably got on her arm.
"She's clearly tattooing my back," the singer retorted on social media. "I'm actually covering my moon phases and the rising sun on my back." As for why they were also unfollowing each other, she explained, "And sometimes you don't want to follow ur boyfriend/girlfriend on social media.. if it weren't for u crazy blogs and ur speculation I would follow and unfollow him twice a day, everyday... [it's] not that serious... I see him enough in real life and on my arm."
However, that arm looked different when she stepped out recently, not with Sean's face emblazoned on her tricep, but a dragon covering her upper arm and back. The Shade Room called the star out on the new ink, asking, "What's up you with you and #BigSean sis...Where's that tattoo."
Once again, she had the answers. "Don't let this distract you from the fact that i also covered my buddha and Bible verse... but still love and respect Buddha AND Jesus lol. have a good day, kids," Aiko wrote back in the comments.
She further commented on the claims on Twitter, writing, "I covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!...and im STILL adding more cuz... f--k yeah pain."
When a fan pointed out that she specifically covered up his face, the songstress added, "It didnt match with the dragon sis."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?