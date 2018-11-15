Cardi B Is "Depressed" She Lost Too Much Weight After Giving Birth

Cardi B is "depressed" that she's lost too much baby weight for her liking since she gave birth to daughter Kulture.

The 26-year-old rapper welcomed the child, her and Offset's first child together, in July. She said in October that she lost all her baby weight and had to "gain some back."

"I've been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight," Cardi said on Instagram Live on Thursday. "And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight...I don't like looking too skinny."

"I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now," she said. "It's been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight. You know what I'm saying."