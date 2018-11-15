The Wait Is Over: The Dirty John Premiere Is Here

Dirty John, the podcast and story that gripped the country is about to do just that when it becomes a Bravo series premiering Sunday, Nov. 25. However, you don't have to wait to see the first episode.

The premiere of the limited series starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana is now streaming free on YouTube. Based on the articles and true crime podcast by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, the series tells the story Debra Newell (Britton) and John Meehan (Eric Bana). She thought she met her knight in shining armor. And then everything changed as the secrets, denial and manipulation came to light. But it wasn't just a soured romance, the entire family became entangled in John's dangerous web of lies.