Watch James Corden Hilariously Struggle Through Mark Wahlberg's Morning Workout

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 8:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Corden, Mark Wahlberg

YouTube

As the old saying goes, "no pain, no gain."

James Corden certainly felt the burn on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show when he joined Mark Wahlberg for a 4:00 a.m. workout.

To get a sense of the actor's busy lifestyle, Corden attempted to follow a daily schedule Wahlberg posted to Instagram, which included a 2:30 a.m. wakeup call and a 2:45 a.m. prayer session before hitting his home gym.

"According to Mark Wahlberg's Instagram schedule, he's praying right now—and so am I," the late-night host said. "I'm praying that he cancels."

By 3:36 a.m., Corden started making his way to the Wahlberg residence. When he got there, the Ted star was ready to go and asked the host if he found the stillness of the morning nice and peaceful. 

"I was more peaceful when I was flat out asleep," Corden replied. "I was completely peaceful." 

While The Fighter lead admitted the workout was "going to suck," he reassured Corden that he would feel great and be ready to attack the day after a post-workout shake and turkey burger. 

"I'm going to go back to bed," Corden said. "Yes! Of course I am. It's the middle of the night."

Read

Watch Migos Give James Corden a Fresh New Look on Carpool Karaoke

First, they started with a good stretch—at which point Corden tried to sneak in a snooze.

"I don't even know if I'm still awake or this is some sort of weird dream—just grinding on the floor in Mark Wahlberg's house," he said.

Then, they discussed Wahlberg's nutrition plan, which includes a pre- and post-workout breakfast. 

"So, you do two meals. See that appeals to me," Corden said. "I've been doing the two breakfasts without the workouts. That might be where I'm going wrong."

Soon, it was time to start the warmup, which included lifting weights, balancing on a medicine ball, cardio and more. Still, Corden managed to have a bit of fun with their routine, such as by rocking out to the Backstreet Boys while doing lunges.

To thank the Instant Family star for his help, Corden got him a T-shirt with the words "4 a.m. club" on the front and shirtless images of the celebs. Wahlberg pointed out Corden's muscles were notably bigger on the apparel.

James Corden, Mark Wahlberg

YouTube

Still, Corden wasn't willing to stick around after the intense warmup. Watch the video to see their exercise routine.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Corden , The Late Late Show , Mark Wahlberg , Top Stories , Apple News ,
Latest News
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Poster Won't Let You Forget His Virginity

Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin Scoots Away After Being Asked About an Alleged Affair

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe Angry Over Claim She Didn't "Deserve" Shawn Booth

Gwyneth Paltrow, goop London

Goop's $650,000 Holiday Gift Guide Is the Definition of Extra

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

Ranking Grey's Anatomy Disasters by How Devastating They Were

Dirty John, Connie Britton

The Wait Is Over: The Dirty John Premiere Is Here

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Hints at Tough Times With Gigi Hadid in His New Song

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.