Bhad Bhabie Throws a Drink in Iggy Azalea's Face at Cardi B's Party

Later that night, Azalea left with Tracy. "So, Raven, did you have a quality night?" she asked.

"I had a f--king blast. You feel me?" Tracy said with a laugh. "You know?"

Referring to Bregoli's stunt, Azalea added, "I really a have quality wig. This is what happens when you have quality edges. There's been no straightener. It is still silky and it is still smooth."

Like Azalea, Tracy thought Bregoli's act was pathetic. "Bitch's whole entire ass cracks is out and they was trynna fight. Look! Your whole ass crack was hanging out! Sis, pull up your pants, like, before you try to fight somebody!" the model said in her Instagram Story. "Like, for real! Like..."

After dropping Tracy off at home, Azalea addressed the incident one final time.

"Yo, I'm driving home, so I have to look at the road, but I've got a long drive so I want to say this while I can before I forget. I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a damn fool on television and online, but I'm a grown-up. I'm not about to waste my energy on that s--t or be fighting a kid in a club. Come on," Azalea said. "I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bags stuffed over there and you look silly. I'm not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the internet. I have to laugh. I don't know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You're young. You're going to look back on this and you're going to really feel dumb. I just think that s--t's lame as hell, but maybe it's 'cause I'm a grown-up. Anyway, goodnight, y'all. I'm going home. I'm tired."