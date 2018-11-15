Bhad Bhabie Throws a Drink in Iggy Azalea's Face at Cardi B's Party

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 4:30 AM
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
If Bhad Bhabie tried to ruin Iggy Azalea's night, she failed.
After E! News' Erin Lim interviewed both rappers separately on the red carpet at Cardi B's Fashion Nova launch party at Boulevard3 in Hollywood Wednesday, Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) threw a drink on the "Black Widow" rapper inside the venue. In a series of Instagram Story updates later that night, Bregoli defended her actions. "Bye broke bich," the "These Heaux" rapper wrote. "Bye hoe. Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain't making no money from music anymore. It's simple. Don't talk all sorts of s--t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f--k vbut I'm NOT that bich."
Azalea, meanwhile, remained unfazed. Adjusting her wet hair in an Instagram Stories video, she laughed and asked actress and model Raven Tracy, "Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?" As she shared footage from inside the club, she shook her head and asked, "What kind of Jerry Springer...? What kind of 'who's baby is this' Dr. Phil ass s--t? Oh, my God. I am a grown-up. I cannot." In her caption, Azalea wrote, "So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I'd fight a child?! LOL anyway! The fashion Nova party is LIT!"
As she partied with Noah Cyrus and other stars, an off-key Azalea then performed a line from Mariah Carey's "Obsessed," singing, "Why you so obsessed with me? Girl, I wanna know." Mocking Bregoli, she added, "Oh, my God! Your section looks! It's so bomb. I love your section."
Later that night, Azalea left with Tracy. "So, Raven, did you have a quality night?" she asked.
"I had a f--king blast. You feel me?" Tracy said with a laugh. "You know?"
Referring to Bregoli's stunt, Azalea added, "I really a have quality wig. This is what happens when you have quality edges. There's been no straightener. It is still silky and it is still smooth."
Like Azalea, Tracy thought Bregoli's act was pathetic. "Bitch's whole entire ass cracks is out and they was trynna fight. Look! Your whole ass crack was hanging out! Sis, pull up your pants, like, before you try to fight somebody!" the model said in her Instagram Story. "Like, for real! Like..."
After dropping Tracy off at home, Azalea addressed the incident one final time.
"Yo, I'm driving home, so I have to look at the road, but I've got a long drive so I want to say this while I can before I forget. I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a damn fool on television and online, but I'm a grown-up. I'm not about to waste my energy on that s--t or be fighting a kid in a club. Come on," Azalea said. "I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bags stuffed over there and you look silly. I'm not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the internet. I have to laugh. I don't know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You're young. You're going to look back on this and you're going to really feel dumb. I just think that s--t's lame as hell, but maybe it's 'cause I'm a grown-up. Anyway, goodnight, y'all. I'm going home. I'm tired."
How The Greatest Showman Defied Bad Reviews and an Even Worse Start to Become an Unlikely Cult Classic
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?