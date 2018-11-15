2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shakira, Ozuna, J Balvin

Dia Dipasupil/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The 19th Annual Latin Grammys have finally arrived and everyone can't wait to find out who will win at Thursday night's show.

All of Latin America's biggest stars showed up in style at the MGM Grand Garden's Arena in Las Vegas, ahead of the exciting night. And while people were excited to see the colorful and vibrant fashions the performers wore, they were even more excited to see the many showstopping schedules awaiting them. 

Marc AnthonyWill Smith and Bad Bunny are set to perform their collaboration, "Está Rico," with at least a dozen other performances on the A-list lineup.

There are over 48 different awards being handed out throughout the show, ranging from Best Long Form music video to Best Song. To see just a few of the many honors being handed out at the event, check out the list below!

Read

2017 Latin Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Roselyn Sanchez, Camila Cabello and Many More Stars

Jenni Rivera, Latin Grammys, 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS

Record Of The Year

"No Vaya a Ser"—Pablo Alborán

"É Fake" (Homem Barato) —Anaadi

"Mi Gente"—J Balvin With Willy William

"Internacionales"—Bomba Estéreo

"Telefonía"—Jorge Drexler

"Para Siempre"—Kany García

"X"—Nicky Jam & J Balvin

"Danza De Gardenias"—Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos

"Bailar Contigo"—Monsieur Periné

"Malamente"—Rosalía

Album Of The Year

Prometo­—Pablo Alborán

Vibras—J Balvin

Caravanas—Chico Buarque

Salvavidas De Hielo—Jorge Drexler

Siguiente—El David Aguilar

Soy Yo—Kany García

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2—Natalia Lafourcade

¡México Por Siempre! —Luis Miguel

Encanto Tropical—Monsieur Periné

Cuando El Río Suena... —Rozalén

J Balvin

Instagram.com/orliarias

Song Of The Year

"Antes De Ti"Manú Jalil & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte)

"Bailar Contigo"Monsieur Periné & Mauricio Rengifo, songwriters (Monsieur Periné)

"Danza De Gardenias"David Aguilar Dorantes & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Natalia Lafourcade Featuring Los Macorinos)

"Embrujo"El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)

"La Puerta Violeta"Rozalén, songwriter (Rozalén)

"Malamente"Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa & Rosalia, songwriters (Rosalía)

"Para Siempre"Kany García, songwriter (Kany García)

"Robarte Un Beso"Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Carlos Vives & Sebastian Yatra, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Sebastian Yatra)

"Telefonía"Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"Tu Vida Mi Vida"Vito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

Best New Artist

Angela Aguilar

Anaadi

El David Aguilar

Alex Ferreira

Karol G

Lospetitfellas

Nana Mendoza

Christian Nodal

Claudia Prieto

Benjamín Walker

Read

2017 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

Bad Bunny, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Ser—Axel

Camino Fuego Y Libertad—Pablo López

Cuerpo Y Alma—Beatriz Luengo

F.A.M.E. —Maluma

Miradas—Nana Mendoza

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Prometo—Pablo Alborán

Solo Los Buenos Momentos—Mojito Lite

Amor Supremo Desnudo—Carla Morrison

Hazte Sentir—Laura Pausini

Feliz—Nahuel Pennisi

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

"Mi Gente"—J Balvin Con Willy William Featuring Beyoncé

"Internacionales"Bomba Estéreo

"Yo Contra Ti"Daddy Yankee Featuring Orquesta Sinfónica De Puerto Rico

"Sua Cara"Major Lazer Featuring Anitta & Pabllo Vittar

Best Alternative Music Album

Claroscura – Aterciopelados

Puñal – Dante Spinetta

Fuerza Arará – Telmary

Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar – Vetusta Morla

Aztlan – Zoé

 

Maluma

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Best Song—Mexico Region

"Arránquense Muchachos"—Domingo Leiva Delgado, compositor (Pedro Fernández)

"Ayúdame A Olvidarte"—Gabriel Flores y Yoel Henríquez, compositores (La Explosiva Banda De Maza)

"Corrido De Juanito"—Edén Muñoz, compositor (Calibre 50)

"El Sueño Americano"—Salvador Hurtado, compositor (La Energía Norteña)

"Probablemente"—Christian Nodal, compositor (Christian Nodal) 

Best Album (Brazilian)

Mano Que Zuera—João Bosco

Caravanas—Chico Buarque

Edu, Dori E Marcos—Edu Lobo, Dori Caymmi y Marcos Valle

Campos Neutrais—Vitor Ramil

Deus É Mulher—Elza Soares

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Awards , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Country Strong! Vote for the Best Dressed Artist at the 2018 CMA Awards

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Trisha Yearwood Was Nervous About Hearing Garth Brooks' New Song for the First Time

Mariah Carey, Glitter

How Mariah Carey's Glitter Album Finally Topped the iTunes Chart

Elton John, Christmas Commercial

Elton John's Christmas Commercial Is an Emotional Experience

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's New Song "Cozy Little Christmas" Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman

How The Greatest Showman Defied Bad Reviews and an Even Worse Start to Become an Unlikely Cult Classic

J Balvin

Sharp Style, Smashing Records and Spreading Vibes: How J Balvin Made His Dreams a Reality

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.