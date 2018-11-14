Disney's Live-Action Dumbo Trailer Soars to New Heights

Disney Enterprises, Inc.
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:50 PM
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Have you ever seen an elephant fly?
Five months after Walt Disney Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's reimagining of Dumbo, the studio shared the full trailer during the 2018 CMA Awards on ABC.
Loosely inspired by the 1941 animated film of the same name, Dumbo stars Danny Devito as circus owner Max Medici. He enlists former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his two children, Joe Farrier (Finley Hobbins) and Milly Farrier (Nico Parker), to care for a newborn elephant whose floppy ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling traveling show.
Of course, everything changes after they discover Dumbo's high-flying skills—and tycoon V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) swoops in to recruit the peculiar pachyderm for his newest venture, Dreamland. Dumbo gets the opportunity to soar alongside Colette Marchant (Eva Green), a talented aerial artist—until Holt discovers that Dreamland is actually a nightmare.
Animated characters Jim Crow and Timothy Q. Mouse do not appear to be in the remake. Before Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019, check out more photos from the film:
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker play siblings Joe Farrier and Milly Farrier, respectively.
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Michael Keaton plays V.A. Vandevere, an ambitious and duplicitous entrepreneur, while Eva Green plays aerial artist Colette Marchant.
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Danny DeVito plays circus ringleader Max Medici.
Article continues below
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Behind its shiny veneer, V.A. Vandevere's larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland, is full of dark secrets.
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Colin Farrell plays former circus star attraction Holt Farrier, who lost his arm in World War I.
Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Holt takes his job very seriously—which is ironic, considering he wears a clown suit to give Dumbo confidence.
Article continues below
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Holt's circus family includes Catherine the Greater (Zenadia Alcade), Ivan the Wonderful (Miguel Muñoz), Rongo (DeObia Oparei), Miss Atlantis (Sharon Rooney) and Pramesh Singh (Roshan Seth).
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Dumbo's oversize ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus—until he takes flight, that is.
For nearly every cast member, working on Dumbo was a dream come true.
"Honestly, I was like a child in a sweet shop. I really was. I was so giddy. I had this sustained excitement during the whole thing because the sets we were working on were extraordinary, the story was so sweet, Tim was such a dream and the cast was so lovely," Farrell, 42, told Entertainment Weekly in June, adding, "It's also nice to do something that my children can see."
Although this is Parker's movie debut, she knew what to expect, according to mom Thandie Newton. "She's been on endless sets," Newton said on This Morning in May. "It's not that she takes it for granted, but it's not a world that she feels she's not entitled to be in." As this was Parker's first film, Newton was "like a lioness" on set, "checking that everything is looked after."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?