Carrie Underwood and Her Baby Bump Literally Bloom at the 2018 CMA Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood is bumpin' along!

Carrie was dressed in a delicate long sleeve gown, with intricate floral designs, for her stroll down the red carpet with husband Mike Fisher. Her equally-stylish counterpart wore a black tuxedo for the 52nd annual event, which is held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN and will be hosted by Carrie and Brad Paisley for the 11th consecutive year.

In August, the hostess revealed she and Mike are expecting their second child. She shared the exciting news in a video posted on her Instagram account, which also announced her upcoming Cry Pretty 360 tour for 2019. 

The star and her hockey-player husband have yet to announce how far along she is, but they plan to go on tour in May of next year. Other than planning a nationwide tour, Carrie feels like she is just like every other pregnant women. "I just have a strange job. I feel like I'm a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it's just an interesting job I have, but I'm just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work," she told E! News at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Awards.

Photos

2018 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Couples

In the meantime, Carrie and Mike are busy keeping up with their three-year-old son Isaiah Michael, who is just as excited for the baby to come as they are. Carrie shared that the little one eagerly looks at her growing bump and exclaims, "Your baby's getting bigger."

He is clearly his mom's number one fan, but Carrie is his too. At her Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling in September, Carrie made a touching tribute to her son. "Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You're the best thing we ever did, the best thing. I love you and I'm proud of you and I believe in you too," she said. 

Aww, too cute!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Mike Fisher , Celebrities , Pregnancies , Red Carpet , 2018 CMA Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Lili Reinhart Reveals the Importance of Discussing Body Image

Alicia Silverstone "Excited" for Dove Cameron in "Clueless"

Chrissy Teigen Talks Receiving "Glamour" Influencer Award

Padma Lakshmi Supports USA Gymnastics Team at "Glamour" Awards

Viola Davis Is "Grateful" for "Widows" Oscar Buzz

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.