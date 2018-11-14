Lisa Vanderpump's RHOBH Future Revealed: Find Out the Status of All Your Favorite Stars

Lisa Vanderpump
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 12:59 PM
Life in Beverly Hills isn't all diamonds and rosé when you're a Real Housewives star.
After weeks of speculation, E! News confirmed that Lisa Vanderpump will be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 9.
"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News this morning. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."
As for who is coming back for the new season, it appears fan-favorites Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna will join Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp for the new season. In fact, many appear to be on vacation in France this week.
Denise Richards will also be appearing in the franchise. And yes, a TV wedding may be in our future. Before the new season kicks off early next year, you may want to know where your other favorite Real Housewives stand in their respective cities. Take a look at our gallery below for the latest news on who's in and who's out.
For loyal LVP fans, there is plenty of good news.
She is expected to appear on the new season of Vanderpump Rules premiering December 3 on Bravo. In addition, E! News confirmed Lisa and Caesars Palace are partnering to open Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in early 2019.
