The Out100 List Includes Queer Eye's Fab 5, Cynthia Nixon and More

Out Magazine has just revealed its Out100 list, honoring the most influential public figures in the LGBTQ community.

This year marks the magazine's most diverse list yet, with honorees including Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, as well as performer Billy Porter and 19-year-old activist Emma Gonzalez. The Fab 5 received the honor of Entertainers of the Year, while Pose star Porter was recognized with Performance of the Year.

Parkland school shooting survivor Gonzalez, who appears on one of the four magazine covers, has received the Newsmaker of the Year honor.