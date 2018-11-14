The Out100 List Includes Queer Eye's Fab 5, Cynthia Nixon and More

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queer Eye, Out100

Martin Schoeller

Out Magazine has just revealed its Out100 list, honoring the most influential public figures in the LGBTQ community.

This year marks the magazine's most diverse list yet, with honorees including Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, as well as performer Billy Porter and 19-year-old activist Emma Gonzalez. The Fab 5 received the honor of Entertainers of the Year, while Pose star Porter was recognized with Performance of the Year.

Parkland school shooting survivor Gonzalez, who appears on one of the four magazine covers, has received the Newsmaker of the Year honor.

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

Emma Gonzalez, Out100

Martin Schoeller

Additional award recipients this year include Cynthia Nixon for Hero of the Year, Jeremy Scott for Stylemaker of the Year, Renee Richards, Legend and Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, Media Pioneers.

"This is the most diverse Out100 in the 24-year history of the portfolio," R. Kurt Osenlund, executive editor of Out, said of the list. "Nearly half of it is comprised of female or female identifying honorees, nearly half of it is comprised of people of color, and more than 30 honorees identify as trans or gender non-conforming. And that's really just a realistic reflection of our community and our culture."

Osenlund added, "In the area of entertainment, specifically, we're simply seeing more varied types of LGBTQ people rise up and be visible and successful."

To see the complete gallery of Out100 honorees, head on over to Out.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queer Eye , Cynthia Nixon , LGBTQ , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Stan Lee, Larry King Now

Marvel's Tribute to Stan Lee Will Make You Cry

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

See Giuliana Rancic Go Full "Fan Girl" After Getting a Surprise Visit From New Kids on the Block on E! News

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Debuts Silvery Blond Hair Just in Time for Winter

Jennifer Aniston, Dumplin', Netflix

See Jennifer Aniston as a Pageant Mom in Hilarious Dumplin' Trailer

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Opens Up About Her "Massive" Drug Past

Shopping: 2018 Gift Guide, Hostess

Spoil the Holiday Hostess With the Mostest With This 2018 Gift Guide

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.