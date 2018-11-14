BREAKING!

Bollywood A-Listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Get Married in Lavish Ceremony

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 6:38 AM

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially married!

The Bollywood stars and their closest family and friends gathered in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy to host a three-day wedding spectacular, all beginning on Wednesday. 

Film director and producer Karan Johar congratulated the pair on tying the knot, tweeting, "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!"

Actress Nimrat Kaur also showered the couple with social media love, tweeting, "Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together..."

 

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Their fairy tale wedding was hosted at the Villa del Balbianello on the shore of the Lake Como, where A-listers like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen previously held their star-studded nuptials. Security guards kept a watchful eye on the historic property in the days leading up the vows and continued to patrol throughout the week in order to ensure the utmost privacy for Deepika and Ranveer. 

Ahead of their nuptials on Wednesday, the Mehendi ceremony took place, where Deepika had intricate and beautiful henna designs applied. 

According to multiple outlets, the duo plans on hosting another celebration in their home of Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Deepika and Ranveer secretly started dating over six years ago after starring in a hit film together. They continued to keep their romance under the radar for many years, but before long they were proudly attending red carpets and A-list parties together.

After going public with their relationship, they quickly became Bollywood's power couple due to their three blockbuster Bollywood films, enviable looks and adorable romance.

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

