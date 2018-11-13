This Is Us Reveals Zoe's Heartbreaking Past, New Necklace Mystery Details

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
The origins of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) necklace on This Is Us became a little bit clearer as Kevin (Justin Hartley) finally landed in Vietnam. Warning, spoilers follow.
In "Sometimes," the Tuesday, Nov. 13 episode of the hit NBC drama, viewers saw Jack in Vietnam with Nicky (Michael Angarano), Jack back in the states on a road trip to Los Angeles with Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) and Kevin in Vietnam with Zoe (Melanie Liburd).
During Jack's Vietnam story, the good soldier attempted to get his troubled brother in the same unit as him. When his request was turned down, he was forced to walk back to his camp. However, he hitched a ride, part of the way, and his complicated relationship with his time in Vietnam was shown in new light.
Viewers also saw the mysterious necklace make its way to the woman in the photo Kevin has: It was forged, bought by a solider, left on a bar after said soldier saw the intended recipient with another man, taken from the bar by a Vietnamese soldier and then lifted by the woman in the photo. Jack would later see the same woman in the middle of the night. Eventually, Nicky was assigned to Jack's unit for two weeks.
In the present, Kevin and Zoe made their way around Vietnam, indulging in the local eats, like bat. They also spotted a tourist wearing a necklace with the same symbol as Jack's, so Kevin now believes the necklace is cheap and not as significant as he believed. But this is This Is Us, you know it won't be as simple as that. Kevin also learned Zoe didn't want to see her father, and didn't explain why. This, naturally, bothered Kevin so much that he had to pester.
After the bat came back to haunt her, Zoe revealed why she did't want to see her father—it's because he sexually abused her. "He tries to contact me every so often to make amends, but I have no interest. I've moved on," she said after Kevin revealed he was starting to fall in love with her.
"I'm telling you because my father has already ruined so much for me, I'm not going to let him ruin this too," she said.
During the This Is Us after show, Liburd said Kevin has helped Zoe learn to trust by being vulnerable and open about his past and his father. "I think he's helped her in that way," she said
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
