Spoil the Holiday Hostess With the Mostest With This 2018 Gift Guide

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 9:00 AM
Everyone loves a party, particularity during the holiday season, but no one wants to throw the party.
OK, what we mean to say is that most people don't like to do the planning, you included. But can we get an amen for that one friend who, year after year, we can rely on to bang out the whole thing flawlessly? Hey, it takes a lot of work to make a memorable evening come to life! There's the shopping, the inviting, the decorating, the baking and not to mention the pressure to make sure all the guests enjoy themselves day of.
Basically what we're saying is: Whatever you do, don't show up empty handed. For the hostess with the mostest here are 10 gifts we're all about.
For your glam pal, who you swear should have her own HGTV show, knick knack type gifts are the way to go. But don't go for something tacky. Instead this peace sign table décor is quite the focal point—don't you think?
BUY IT: Gift Boutique Peace Sign Table Decor , $50
And what about the hostess who always has the most perfect looking floral centerpieces? Or a super fruitful herb garden? Chances are this cute tool set is just the thing to put a smile on her face.
BUY IT: 3 Piece Gardening Tool Set, $35
If your friend likes to bake and then serve said creation at her dinner parties, listen up. They're going to need an attractive way to serve it and we can't think of a better option than a stunning marble cake plate.
BUY IT: One Kings Lane 10" White Marble Pedestal, $29
Fact: Everyone knows at least one person who loves coffee more than life itself. While there are tons of gifts appropriate for said indicial, there's nothing more authentic or cuter than a chic French Press set they can show off in their kitchen.
BUY IT: French Press Gift Set, $148
We don't care what kind of party you're throwing, no party is complete without a cheese board. Help the planner of your group out with an extra-special gold-edge agate cheese board that really makes all the difference.
BUY IT: Composite Agate Cheese Board, $78
If your pal is all about presentation, this internationally sourced box of goodies is an ideal treat. Inside they'll find 6 gorgeous indigo napkins, 6 raw material coasters and one mini plant to round out the tablescape.
BUY IT: THE HOST GIFT SET, $190
Candles always make a great gift, but for your fancy friend who probably already has a few too many, might we suggest a diffuser? Its fire free so safer and just a smidge less casual, too.
BUY IT: ANTICA FARMACISTA Lush Palm Home Ambiance Diffuser 250ml, $66
If you're looking for a way to spoil your party host when the party's over, a gourmet bento box from Sugarfina should fit the bill. Did we mention this one's flavors are holiday themed (so it's extra festive)?
BUY IT: Sugarfina Neiman Marcus Holiday 2018 4-Piece Bento Box, $40
This one's for your wino pals (so basically everyone). But really a gorgeous glass decanter is one super simple way to help spruce up their bar cart, as well as their at-home experience.
BUY IT: Nambe Vie Decanter, 10", $100
Not all your friends are going to find this gift particularly funny and/or handy, but the ones that do will love it. Hey, a nice smelling bathroom never really goes out of style—does it?
BUY IT: Poo-Pourri 3-Pc Bathroom Deodorizer Set, $20
