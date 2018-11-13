How Alicia Silverstone Really Feels About Dove Cameron Taking On Her Clueless Role

Ugh, as if! Alicia Silverstone is ready to pass Cher Horowitz's baton on to the next leading lady.

E! News caught up with the Clueless star during Monday night's Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night in New York City, where she expressed her excitement over Dove Cameron landing the role of Cher Horowitz in the off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical.

"She's fantastic," Silverston shared of Dove while standing alongside bestie and designer Christian Siriano. As it turns out, she's super familiar with the young star's work on the Disney Channel. "I know that movie too because I have a son," Alicia explained, referencing Descendants. "Yeah, she's great. He loves her."

What makes it all the more funny is that that her son, 2-year-old Bear Jarecki, also knows Dove! Alicia then recalled a time when she and Bear paid a visit to Siriano's house and he refused to play Dove's hit song "If Only" for the toddler.