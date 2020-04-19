How Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines Continue to Renovate Their Unbelievably Successful Empire

And so when they made up their mind to hang up their mic packs, it wasn't a negotiating tactic or a subtle callout out to other networks to come running with their best offers. "Unfortunately, I don't think if they came back and offered a billion dollars that we would step back at this point," Joanna said on Daily Pop. "We are pretty headstrong and when we feel like it is the right decision for our relationship, for our family, for our business, it would take an act of congress to knock us off that position."

Or, as it turns out, just a little bit of time off. Because now that Crew is here, everything is running far more smoothly than they could have anticipated. The Homebody author totes her little "work buddy" along with her to the office where he's often entertained by one of their 250 employees and at home there's heavy competition for diaper changes and bottle feedings. "They call it out: 'I get Crew first!' Then second, third and fourth," Joanna told People of the baby's enamored siblings. "I thought it was going to wear off, but they're still completely infatuated with him."