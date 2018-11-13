Watch Mark Wahlberg Give a Viral Adoption Family One Sweet Surprise

All together now: awwwww!

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to give deserving families the sweetest surprises. Such was the case on Tuesday when the daytime talk show host invited Mark Wahlbergon to talk his upcoming film, Instant Family, about a couple who adopt three young kids.

But, he wasn't there just to dish on the movie or his own life as a dad. He also had an unexpected gift for a real-life couple who went viral after they shared a video of their daughter Ivey learning they were adopting her.

As the Georgia pair Paige and Daniel Zezulka explained on the show, they started out as foster parents before adopting Ivey and her two siblings.