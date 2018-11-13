Why Henry Golding Never Wants to Be as Famous as Brad Pitt

Henry Golding is the definition of an overnight sensation.

For his first film role ever, the 31-year-old travel host booked the lead in Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians; the movie has earned a whopping $235.9 million since it was released in August, turning Golding into an international sensation. A month later, A Simple Favor hit theaters. In that film, he played Blake Lively's husband and worked with director Paul Feig, who later cast him opposite Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas, which is sure to be the holiday film of the season.

Needless to say, it's been a wild few months for Golding—and it's only getting wilder, as he's just been named one of GQ's Men of the Year. "When I finished filming [Crazy Rich Asians], but before the movie was out, I went to a lot of these general Hollywood meetings. They'd have to look at the paper that had my face on it and a little bit of a bio. And they're like, 'Crazy Rich Asians. What the hell is that? Is this, like, a television show? Is it a web series?'" he says. "I'd be like, 'No, no. It's a movie. I think it's gonna be pretty big." Once the film became a hit, he says, "It's like everybody knows exactly who you are and the way that they speak to you is different."