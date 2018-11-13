Hugh Jackman Calls Stan Lee a "Creative Genius" in a Touching Tribute

Without Stan Lee, there would be no X-Men.

Hugh Jackman won the role of a lifetime when he was cast as Wolverine in the 2000 film adaptation of the beloved comic book series, replacing Dougray Scott three weeks into filming. While John Romita Sr., Roy Thomas and Len Wein had created the character, Jackman knew how influential Lee had been in developing the franchise. So, hours after Lee's death Monday, the actor wanted to pay tribute to the pop culture legend on The Late Show. "Let me just say, to the family and to the legions of fans, that I remember Stan as a true gentleman who had this glint in his eye. He's a creative genius," Jackman said to Stephen Colbert. "He thought outside the box. He created a whole universe that changed the lives of many people—mine included."

The actor got to know Lee well over the years, and he always marveled at how beloved he was. "If you ever want to get a real understanding of where you're at in the world, you think, 'I'm Wolverine. I'm walking into Comic-Con...This is a good day for me,'" the actor said. "I was on a red carpet and I was the only one on there, and no one was taking my photo, because at the other end was Stan Lee. There were about 300 photographers and interviewers—just on Stan!"

"Stan, God bless you," Jackman added. "You're one of the greats."