Tamera Mowry-Housley Marks Son's Birthday With Powerful Tribute to Her Niece

Mon., Nov. 12, 2018

It's safe to say this celebration is a bit bittersweet.

On Monday, Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrated her son's birthday. But instead of posting from an elaborate party or celebration, The Real co-host also took it as a time to remember her niece.

"Happy 6th birthday Aden!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, 'She lives in your heart now.' We love you."

As we now know, Alaina was a college freshman who was killed at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., last week.

Tamera's husband Adam Housley posted the same phone with another powerful message to friends and followers.

"He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so..but I know you are here and you are with him," Adam wrote. "Please be his guardian angel and Arian's. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place. #thehousleys #adensbirrhday #alainasvoice #enough."

While Tamera takes some time away from The Real, her co-hosts continue to express their love and support for a family that is trying their best to remain strong.

In addition to sharing positive messages on social media, co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon recently recalled the night they found out Tamera's niece was killed.

Adrienne also shared a message from her co-star this morning on The Real. "She will do everything she can to make sure that our children and our community feels safe," Adrienne explained. "She said, 'Enough is enough.' She said she will never give up fighting until her dying day."

Earlier in the day, Tamera and Adam appeared on CBS This Morning where they reiterated their hope for change.

"Alaina was beautiful," Tamera shared through tears. "And she was my friend. Yes, there needs to be a change, but all the noise…nothing's been done."

