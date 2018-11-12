Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Claire Danes, Lili Reinhart and More Stars Arrive

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
The 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards returns to New York City tonight with an extra inspirational dose of girl power.
Now in its 28th year and held at Spring Studios, Glamour magazine brought together the female leaders, trailblazers and independent thinkers whose commitment to breaking the glass ceiling helped shape the world around us.
Recipients of this year's Women of the Year honor include Chrissy Teigen, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Senator Kamala Harris, park ranger Betty Reid Soskin, Saudi Arabian women's rights activist Manal al-Sharif, the female leaders of "March for Our Lives" and the hundreds of gymnasts who survived the abuse of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.
Glamour expanded on its female-focused initiative by also hosting a multi-day summit, which featured appearances and speeches by the likes of Ashley Graham, Halsey, Lili Reinhart and Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
Before the main event, check out all the stars as they step out on the red carpet:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Chrissy Teigen
After presenting at last night's 2018 People's Choice Awards, the supermodel and chef makes an elegant entrance.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
John Legend
The singer-songwriter supports wife Chrissy, who is accepting "The Influencer" award.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Padma Lakshmi
The Top Chef host goes glam in a strappy LBD.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Claire Danes
In what marks her first red carpet event since giving birth to baby No. 2, the actress looks ethereal in a gold gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Karlie Kloss
She's got that newlywed glow! The model, who recently married Joshua Kushner, rocks black and white on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Amber Heard
The actress is a vision in white in this bedazzled strapless gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Aly Raisman
As an Olympic gold medalist and one of many athletes who spoke out against doctor Larry Nassar, Aly represents the "Voices of Courage" honorees.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Coco Rocha
The model-fashionista turns the red carpet into her very own runway at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Nico Tortorella
The Younger star showcases his passion for fashion with this dramatic look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale star attends the annual awards ceremony after delivering an inspiring speech on body image at Glamour's Women of the Year Summit.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Kat Graham
A moment! The Vampire Diaries actress looks red hot in this ruffled gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Andie MacDowell
The Groundhog Day actress opts for an intricately designed lace dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Alicia Silverstone
So chic! There's nothing Clueless about this star's all-black ensemble.
