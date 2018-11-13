9 Things You Never Knew About Dan + Shay's "Tequila"

When you taste "Tequila," does a certain song come to mind? If it's Dan + Shay's irrestistable single, you are not alone.

For country duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, their track not only pleased critics when it was released. But as it turns out, music fans from multiple genres couldn't help but fall in love with the heartfelt lyrics and catchy beat.

"We knew it was really special, we were really proud of this song. Sometimes a piano ballad is a little risky to put out as a radio single, but we put ['Tequila'] out, and immediately we could feel the reaction was, like, so elevated," Dan shared with Billboard. "Radio embraced it, played it and the fans reacted to it. It's cool that we trusted our gut on that one."

Tomorrow night, the song could just win Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards. NBD, right?

But before the awards are handed out, we wanted to do some digging on one of country music's biggest hits of the year. Raise a glass and cheers to one unforgettable single.