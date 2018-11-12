Summer House's Ashley Wirkus Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of Her Baby

The Summer House family is expanding!

Over the weekend, Ashley Wirkus and husband Brad McAtee had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, they're expecting a baby!

"Baby Boy McAtee coming May 2019," she shared with her Instagram followers. "#ItsABoy #MorningSicknessIsReal."

According to her post, the couple found out the sex of their baby while staying at The Westin Desert Willow Villas in Palm Desert, Calif. And yes, they used Funtastik Balloons for the big reveal.

As soon as the news was posted, several cast members expressed their excitement and well wishes on social media.