Who Will Make it to the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Finale?

The Dancing With the Stars season 27 competition is getting down to the wire. Week eight, the semi-finals, has several fan-favorite couples still in the running for the mirrorball trophy and at this point in the competition where there are six couples left, it could be anybody's to take home.

Last week's Country Night saw John Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater get the boot, as well as DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold. Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch and pro dance partner Keo Motsepe were the last to be called safe, despite getting a perfect 30 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. The Potterheads will need to come out to support the actress best known for playing Luna Lovegood if they want to see her continue to the finals.