"Forky" Causes Chaos in the First Toy Story 4 Trailer

Disney/Pixar
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 5:40 AM
Disney/Pixar
At long last, the first trailer for Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 has arrived.
For the fourth installment in the franchise, the studio says, "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called 'Forky' to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."
The dreamy teaser trailer features everyone's favorite toys floating through the air, set to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." Midway through it, a frightened Forky screams, "I don't belong here!" The makeshift toy's panicked response sets off a chain reaction, sending the other toys spinning—literally. It also leads some of the older toys to utter their catchphrases from past films, like Woody's "There's a snake in my boot!" and Buzz Lightyear's "To infinity and beyond!"
"I'm not a toy!" Forky screams toward the end. "Ahh!"
"Hey! Hey!" Woody tells the group. "Somebody get him before he pokes an eye out."
Disney/Pixar
Since 1995, Pixar's Toy Story film franchise has earned $1.9 billion at the global box office.
"Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story. And it was the end of Woody's story with Andy," the film's director, Josh Cooley, said in a statement given to E! News Monday. "But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring."
And so, audiences will follow Forky's journey when Toy Story 4, produced by Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera, hits theaters on June 21, 2019. Brought to life as a craft-project using googly eyes and pipe cleaner, Forky feels out of place in Bonnie's room with the manufactured toys. "The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy's purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis," Cooley says. "He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him."
Emmy Award winner Tony Hale was cast to provide the voice of Forky. "It's a huge thrill to be part of the Toy Story family," he confessed. "But it's going to take a while for it to really sink in."
It was easy to get Hale on board. "A utensil's existential crisis?" he asked. "I'm in!"
Hale was the director's first and only choice to play the part. "Tony's performance as Forky is a comedy salad of confidence, confusion, and empathy...served by hilarious spork," Cooley joked.
Tom Hanks, back as Woody, spoke about the reason for his return earlier this month on BBC's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. "When I realized what they were going for, I realized, 'Oh, this is a moment in history.' The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting." Calling the people at Pixar "geniuses," Hanks said he's proud to work on a "special collection" of films that hit "each one of us in a completely individual way."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?